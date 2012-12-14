Dec 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 138,940.75 million rupees Open interest : 1,443,186 Volume : 2,510,408 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.3000 71.5900 71.1425 71.4675 9455 31590 3775.87094 52892 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.7200 71.8300 71.4050 71.7175 426 9864 257.66277 3595 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.8200 71.8200 71.6000 71.6000 17 754 12.20165 170 EURINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.4950 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.9000 88.1900 87.6900 88.0175 5045 19866 1716.43833 19522 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.3075 88.4975 88.0000 88.3300 317 4271 104.20227 1181 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.5000 88.8000 88.2800 88.5600 13 202 6.46338 73 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.9500 88.9500 88.8500 88.8500 2 109 0.1778 2 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.1575 65.3500 64.8800 65.2000 5793 10989 1674.39203 25727 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.4350 65.6025 65.1925 65.4275 275 1633 53.75253 822 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 65.3500 65.9000 65.3500 65.9000 8 8 20.35774 310 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.6475 54.7275 54.3725 54.6125 88405 777377 117122.527 2147186 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8825 54.9750 54.6325 54.8850 6628 359772 12031.34025 219641 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.1275 55.2150 54.8800 55.1375 1060 106949 1642.57959 29850 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3725 55.4425 55.1300 55.3450 366 62918 315.01799 5698 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6350 55.7100 55.4100 55.6600 125 37988 172.16997 3102 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9175 55.9300 55.6900 55.8800 56 6037 22.87997 410 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9000 56.2000 55.9000 56.2000 13 2806 11.40944 204 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7125 0 2497 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.9675 0 2210 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2050 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4575 0 1837 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.9700 57.2000 56.8000 57.2000 5 191 1.3144 23 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)