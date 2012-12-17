Dec 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,420.45 million rupees Open interest : 1,435,985 Volume : 1,881,158 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.7650 72.3000 71.6550 72.2575 9484 34878 3956.04678 54924 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.0000 72.5500 71.8875 72.5150 1218 14209 663.86846 9183 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.4000 72.7000 72.4000 72.7000 52 1436 72.37312 997 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.7000 72.7000 72.7000 72.7000 1 10 0.3635 5 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.0550 89.0250 88.0425 88.9800 5571 22354 1642.02085 18525 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.4500 89.3300 88.4500 89.2900 843 5517 297.43586 3346 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.8000 89.5500 88.8000 89.5500 15 234 2.94159 33 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.2000 89.5000 89.2000 89.5000 3 112 0.26819 3 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 1 10 0.9 10 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.0000 65.7075 64.8025 65.6675 7476 9728 2579.57394 39509 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.2950 65.9650 65.2200 65.9250 245 1654 41.32787 630 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9475 0 8 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.5800 54.9900 54.5000 54.9500 77789 750024 87416.46905 1595348 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8100 55.2400 54.7650 55.1950 4974 364070 6819.58762 123877 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0550 55.4800 55.0300 55.4475 1214 110522 1425.72113 25769 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3050 55.7100 55.3050 55.6775 399 63648 426.88956 7681 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6050 55.9700 55.6050 55.9650 49 38033 18.189 326 USDINR 29-May-13 55.8775 56.2000 55.8775 56.1575 31 6296 16.54994 295 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3250 56.4700 56.3250 56.4600 6 2808 5.46638 97 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7125 0 2497 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.9675 0 2210 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2000 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4575 0 1837 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.4400 57.4400 57.4400 57.4400 2 577 34.464 600 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)