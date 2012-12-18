Dec 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 119,011.66 million rupees Open interest : 1,432,162 Volume : 2,117,504 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.1850 72.5850 72.1500 72.4525 8536 37470 3550.96374 49064 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.3475 72.8275 72.3475 72.7225 850 15716 328.78692 4528 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.5125 73.0000 72.5125 72.8850 45 1633 38.60652 530 EURINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.5875 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.9025 89.3800 88.7175 89.1275 6510 22360 2913.62567 32689 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.0900 89.6950 89.0850 89.4475 693 7801 565.68793 6324 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.5900 89.9200 89.4000 89.5375 17 242 4.74726 53 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.5000 90.0300 89.5000 90.0300 9 183 8.2651 92 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.5000 90.0000 89.5000 90.0000 4 50 4.485 50 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.9550 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.2875 65.7375 65.2400 65.5950 5791 8859 1785.17005 27271 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.6000 66.0000 65.5500 65.8725 227 1550 43.93513 668 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4350 0 8 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8500 55.1375 54.7850 55.0100 73974 725031 100411.4022 1827021 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.1200 55.3825 55.0400 55.2500 5346 371842 7270.187 131682 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3375 55.6300 55.3000 55.4925 1205 114214 1539.27029 27758 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5350 55.8700 55.5350 55.7300 374 66044 335.92658 6026 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.4000 56.1050 55.4000 56.0275 93 38734 139.91069 2499 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1300 56.3500 56.1300 56.2700 40 6857 41.88037 745 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 5 2852 9.99259 177 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.8000 56.8000 56.8000 56.8000 3 2484 0.7952 14 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.8000 56.8000 56.8000 56.8000 1 2210 0.0568 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5750 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.3600 57.4100 57.3600 57.4100 4 1843 0.45902 8 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.5500 57.6600 57.5500 57.6000 12 846 17.51133 304 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)