Dec 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 114,568.09 million rupees Open interest : 1,443,661 Volume : 2,043,746 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.7025 72.8525 72.3400 72.5925 9807 38461 4446.51769 61281 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.9900 73.0700 72.6000 72.8400 1408 18406 617.7849 8483 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.1500 73.1500 72.8375 73.0600 32 1718 46.4673 636 EURINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.6750 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.2150 89.5050 88.9600 89.1025 6055 23327 2050.00949 23004 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.6175 89.7350 89.2950 89.4275 879 9626 481.79932 5386 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.5375 0 242 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.5300 0 183 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.9975 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.9150 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.3000 65.3375 64.7500 64.8425 5360 10187 1609.55035 24762 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.6150 65.6150 65.0200 65.1225 406 1682 97.41943 1492 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.2450 0 8 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.0000 55.0200 54.6350 54.7175 78404 703777 92948.60605 1696297 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2450 55.2575 54.9000 54.9775 9209 396536 9434.08709 171376 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.4725 55.5075 55.1650 55.2325 1239 110579 1710.88411 30938 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.7500 55.7500 55.4150 55.4950 359 67004 592.47838 10673 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.0250 56.0250 55.6875 55.7600 167 37413 227.55913 4080 USDINR 29-May-13 56.0900 56.1750 55.9300 55.9300 43 7534 46.61072 833 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3000 56.3000 56.1700 56.2100 8 2965 11.51909 205 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0225 0 2484 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2700 0 2210 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.9500 56.9500 56.9500 56.9500 1 3313 0.05695 1 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4600 57.4600 57.0000 57.0000 12 2393 86.2315 1503 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.5500 57.5500 57.2225 57.4175 22 3543 160.51247 2796 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)