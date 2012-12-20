Dec 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 112,166.06 million rupees Open interest : 1,474,050 Volume : 1,999,956 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.5600 72.8450 72.3600 72.7725 10265 35503 4195.82679 57823 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.7200 73.0850 72.6300 73.0150 1730 22082 742.48416 10191 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.8900 73.3000 72.8875 73.2675 59 1866 27.93245 382 EURINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.8025 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.1200 89.3875 88.9100 89.3025 5938 23188 1614.95669 18103 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.3625 89.6950 89.2500 89.5975 889 11102 355.51564 3971 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.8500 89.9000 89.5850 89.9000 11 267 2.24352 25 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.0800 90.1500 90.0800 90.1500 3 190 0.63093 7 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.9625 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.8800 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 64.9900 65.5850 64.9100 65.3700 6883 7780 2066.48334 31626 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.4950 65.8475 65.2025 65.6300 342 1621 56.53688 862 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 1 9 0.066 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8600 55.0175 54.7525 54.9125 75532 696617 91879.80859 1673690 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0900 55.2700 55.0050 55.1775 6172 426673 9460.74495 171519 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3625 55.5250 55.2750 55.4425 1119 117258 1303.41439 23524 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5500 55.7800 55.5375 55.6800 340 67104 292.62412 5257 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.8700 56.0250 55.8000 55.9650 187 37762 131.75944 2357 USDINR 29-May-13 56.0850 56.2400 56.0850 56.2050 22 7573 2.97891 53 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.2825 56.4000 56.2825 56.4000 15 2989 1.69133 30 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.6500 56.6500 56.6200 56.6200 3 2909 24.24614 428 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.6025 56.7450 56.6025 56.7450 2 2210 1.13348 20 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.8025 56.8025 56.8025 56.8025 3 3313 1.42006 25 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4450 0 2393 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.6500 57.6500 57.4025 57.6300 6 3571 3.56855 62 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)