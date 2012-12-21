Dec 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 133,118.57 million rupees Open interest : 1,551,633 Volume : 2,359,540 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.6875 73.0850 72.6000 72.8075 10536 31498 5282.59183 72493 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.9100 73.3300 72.8900 73.0550 1393 25255 718.69171 9828 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.3075 73.5150 73.2150 73.2900 49 2082 25.46425 347 EURINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.1425 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.4800 89.8200 89.4500 89.5600 5358 21883 1945.25679 21695 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.8000 90.1100 89.8000 89.8625 1234 14738 701.63694 7798 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 90.3000 90.3500 90.1450 90.2750 22 324 8.03104 89 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.4500 90.5000 90.3000 90.3000 7 272 7.59076 84 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.3700 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.3175 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.7125 65.8975 65.5500 65.6000 5322 7786 1404.65043 21369 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.1550 66.1600 65.6775 65.8575 743 2479 141.78209 2149 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1450 3 9 3.9648 60 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.0500 55.3425 55.0125 55.1700 75916 697625 105928.196 1918429 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2675 55.6050 55.2050 55.4375 8734 491568 14005.92448 252486 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.5200 55.8675 55.5200 55.6975 1619 123144 2113.70985 37922 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.8175 56.1000 55.8175 55.9450 397 69838 504.35799 9010 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.1850 56.3550 56.1650 56.1825 275 37318 205.39064 3652 USDINR 29-May-13 56.4125 56.5775 56.4025 56.4300 54 7868 46.78678 829 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6200 56.8000 56.6000 56.7200 39 3281 33.68494 594 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6200 0 2909 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2925 0 2210 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5300 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.6600 57.6600 57.6600 57.6600 2 2393 0.5766 10 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.8500 57.9500 57.8000 57.8500 28 3770 40.28862 696 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)