Dec 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 98,073.643 million rupees Open interest : 1,592,045 Volume : 1,738,887 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.7500 72.7950 72.5950 72.7150 7920 28495 3450.05248 47459 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.9825 73.1025 72.8175 72.9950 2040 32896 960.07803 13156 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.2000 73.3000 72.4000 73.2200 40 2405 34.39657 470 EURINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.0925 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.3500 89.3500 88.9850 89.0625 5179 19834 1719.12489 19287 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.6000 89.6525 89.3050 89.3925 1292 17010 518.31624 5795 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.7500 89.7600 89.7000 89.7600 4 331 1.34618 15 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.3000 0 272 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.5300 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.4775 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.4975 65.5925 65.1000 65.1325 4443 6380 1108.92978 16976 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.6700 65.8000 65.3400 65.3600 762 4179 289.94073 4428 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 66.1500 66.1800 66.1500 66.1575 5 16 0.8571 13 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.2475 55.2650 54.9700 54.9900 64186 599454 71256.94166 1293162 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.4875 55.5300 55.2550 55.2700 8882 621090 17263.0265 311742 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.7575 55.8700 55.5175 55.5275 844 124135 1020.50667 18346 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6600 56.0300 55.6600 55.7725 240 70785 305.08108 5462 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6000 56.2500 55.6000 56.0275 113 37998 70.25209 1253 USDINR 29-May-13 56.4800 56.4825 56.2575 56.2700 64 8747 62.92949 1116 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.7350 56.7350 56.4800 56.5000 19 3352 4.01812 71 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2500 0 2909 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5025 0 2210 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7400 2 3313 0.11548 2 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4100 57.4100 57.4100 57.4100 3 2393 0.1729 3 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.8000 57.8000 57.5500 57.6200 7 3771 7.5573 131 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)