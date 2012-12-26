Dec 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 121,124.59 million rupees Open interest : 1,556,530 Volume : 2,157,225 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.8000 72.8900 72.3100 72.5350 7686 20448 2644.15523 36448 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.2000 73.1925 72.2000 72.7750 3227 38620 1332.24585 18303 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.1100 73.1475 72.8550 72.9975 114 2844 67.95715 931 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.0500 73.0500 73.0000 73.0050 6 64 5.33148 73 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.9825 88.9825 88.5725 88.6425 5360 13108 1826.29 20588 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.2750 89.2750 88.8675 88.9325 2434 20014 952.85407 10704 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.9025 89.5000 88.9025 89.2150 50 503 37.94071 425 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.5500 0 272 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.0250 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.9550 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 64.9800 65.0000 64.2800 64.3775 5048 6132 1446.59341 22417 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.0725 65.2500 64.5200 64.5925 2501 7526 684.40581 10567 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 65.1000 65.1900 64.6850 64.7125 112 287 25.27609 389 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.1900 55.1900 54.8425 54.8975 67255 458527 80748.30859 1469003 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.3950 55.4800 55.1100 55.1525 18130 714859 28673.33619 519156 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.6925 55.6950 55.3700 55.4025 1536 135398 1994.44796 35944 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.9000 55.9000 55.6100 55.6600 425 72418 519.86536 9326 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.0900 56.1175 55.8650 55.8975 109 38233 95.73532 1710 USDINR 29-May-13 56.3200 56.3900 56.1100 56.1725 34 9148 45.99037 819 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6050 56.6050 56.3500 56.3500 24 3473 20.86564 370 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0925 0 2909 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3425 0 2210 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5725 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8275 0 2393 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.6200 57.6200 57.5500 57.5500 3 3771 2.99611 52 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)