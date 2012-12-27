Dec 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,578.25 million rupees Open interest : 1,624,666 Volume : 2,089,495 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.4525 72.6450 72.4500 72.5925 3247 15451 1348.82282 18597 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.8000 73.2200 72.7000 73.1800 7392 50186 3739.01487 51231 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.9000 73.4550 72.9000 73.4325 243 3457 127.20085 1737 EURINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.7500 0 64 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.4075 88.5575 88.3350 88.5025 2884 7324 1141.89524 12915 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.9000 89.4250 88.6500 89.3650 4216 25131 1498.15526 16841 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.0000 89.6700 88.8975 89.6325 93 1134 117.08756 1311 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.5500 89.5500 89.5500 89.5500 1 277 0.44775 5 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.5000 89.7500 89.5000 89.7500 2 52 0.17925 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 2 2 0.18 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.3800 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 63.9475 63.9600 63.7600 63.9200 2771 2090 838.51715 13131 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 64.2175 64.4400 64.0125 64.4025 4103 9873 1024.164 15935 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 64.2300 64.6500 64.2300 64.6025 94 279 16.8904 262 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 64.3500 64.8000 64.3500 64.8000 3 2 0.1935 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8375 54.8475 54.7525 54.8350 22407 337041 35600.14117 649681 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0525 55.2600 54.9900 55.2325 50674 874549 68104.85723 1235366 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2875 55.4975 55.2650 55.4750 2193 151557 2703.42446 48821 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5275 55.7350 55.5025 55.7175 478 79117 870.95868 15674 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7900 56.0000 55.7525 55.9800 197 39303 376.92131 6747 USDINR 29-May-13 56.0125 56.2150 56.0000 56.1525 38 9583 62.2792 1111 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.2800 56.4500 56.2100 56.4500 14 3588 6.69838 119 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.5900 56.5900 56.5900 56.5900 2 2909 0.11313 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1725 0 2210 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4025 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.2500 57.2500 57.2500 57.2500 1 2393 0.05725 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.5000 57.5000 57.5000 57.5000 1 3771 0.0575 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)