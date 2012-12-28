Dec 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 79,384.580 million rupees Open interest : 1,276,428 Volume : 1,405,778 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 73.1000 73.1700 72.5100 72.5425 9552 52891 4079.23323 56055 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.2100 73.2400 72.7400 72.7775 272 3555 66.6164 913 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.2000 73.4000 73.0025 73.0025 7 64 1.02262 14 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.9800 72.9800 72.9800 72.9800 3 11 0.88801 12 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.9025 88.9725 88.6000 88.7025 4971 22823 1673.05518 18857 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.1500 89.2075 88.9000 89.0025 83 1011 28.56835 321 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.1500 89.3000 89.1500 89.2975 4 278 0.35704 4 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.9450 0 52 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.4475 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.8675 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 63.9475 64.1975 63.6700 63.8850 5986 10921 1650.39714 25833 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 64.1750 64.4075 63.8825 64.0950 361 602 71.01386 1108 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1950 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2050 55.2050 55.0200 55.1100 66973 878940 69382.20836 1258804 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3400 55.4400 55.2675 55.3525 1982 153790 1811.72412 32723 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6800 55.6800 55.5225 55.6075 419 84130 560.09148 10073 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9075 55.9125 55.7775 55.8500 83 39487 35.63415 638 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1200 56.1325 56.0000 56.1000 18 9667 13.46192 240 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.2850 56.4000 56.2550 56.3925 21 3596 10.30766 183 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0675 0 2909 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3175 0 2210 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5500 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2500 0 2393 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5000 0 3771 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)