Dec 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 78,968.786 million rupees Open interest : 1,287,379 Volume : 1,405,242 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.6400 72.7950 72.3750 72.7125 8056 52831 2919.4523 40220 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.9175 73.0300 72.5975 72.9750 224 3639 52.60234 722 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.9550 73.1550 72.9550 73.1550 2 65 0.14611 2 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.9800 0 11 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.8700 89.2600 88.5625 89.0950 5525 24439 1956.56694 22008 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.1225 89.4975 88.8375 89.3650 202 1386 59.97749 672 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.2000 89.5000 89.0500 89.5000 6 288 1.34067 15 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.2325 0 52 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.7250 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.1450 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 64.0675 64.1000 63.8000 64.0525 4206 10499 904.42209 14141 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 64.2325 64.2800 64.0525 64.2550 61 705 12.12759 189 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5750 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0025 55.2025 54.9300 55.1500 63241 884668 70752.39387 1285550 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3000 55.4475 55.1800 55.4025 1991 154300 1804.80196 32642 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5675 55.6800 55.4375 55.6525 292 86970 373.79969 6734 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.8075 55.9000 55.6900 55.8900 54 39251 77.75794 1395 USDINR 29-May-13 56.0300 56.1275 55.9175 56.1275 43 10014 40.25459 719 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3000 56.3000 56.1275 56.1600 21 3653 10.28717 183 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.5600 56.5600 56.5600 56.5600 1 2911 0.11312 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.6000 57.2000 56.6000 57.2000 2 2208 0.227 4 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3500 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.2025 57.4100 57.1325 57.4100 4 2393 2.22852 39 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.3000 57.4100 57.3000 57.4100 2 3768 0.22931 4 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.5100 57.5100 57.5100 57.5100 1 1 0.05751 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)