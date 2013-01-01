Jan 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 62,798.065 million rupees Open interest : 1,314,076 Volume : 1,128,215 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.6500 72.9900 72.6025 72.7175 5924 55745 1447.66409 19899 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.0275 73.1500 72.8175 72.9375 295 3746 60.73703 832 EURINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.8425 0 65 0 0 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.2900 0 11 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.1975 89.3600 88.9600 89.2825 3346 26122 656.61034 7365 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.2675 89.6000 89.2250 89.5325 137 1568 29.23875 327 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.5000 89.7500 89.5000 89.7275 7 296 1.25645 14 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.9350 0 52 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.3925 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.7475 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 63.5300 63.9325 63.5300 63.6700 3180 11762 498.68962 7828 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 63.9675 64.1300 63.8700 63.8825 128 640 19.50598 305 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9700 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0525 55.1650 54.9150 55.0225 57827 894938 57240.72043 1040251 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2150 55.4050 55.1625 55.2725 2767 160470 2344.90948 42422 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.4600 56.0675 55.4075 55.5250 520 89847 410.41169 7391 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.7025 56.7025 55.6825 55.7550 59 40323 70.86838 1271 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9100 56.1150 55.9000 56.1075 18 10045 6.77031 121 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.1300 56.3375 56.1200 56.3375 15 3677 1.57554 28 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 35 3061 8.475 150 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2000 0 2208 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5150 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4100 0 2393 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4100 0 3768 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.4725 57.4725 57.4725 57.4725 1 12 0.6322 11 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)