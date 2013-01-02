Jan 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,308.13 million rupees Open interest : 1,267,179 Volume : 2,396,285 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.6000 72.6900 72.1600 72.2125 8072 54444 2345.66062 32403 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.8500 72.8925 72.4000 72.4425 197 3696 39.99546 551 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.9950 73.0500 72.5500 72.5500 4 136 5.25905 72 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.9850 0 11 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.0500 89.2900 88.7250 88.8275 6126 27087 1654.52322 18596 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.3675 89.5100 89.0125 89.0600 233 1485 63.62583 713 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.5500 89.7000 89.5000 89.5000 4 294 0.35843 4 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.8375 0 52 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.2900 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.6425 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 90.0000 90.7500 90.0000 90.7500 5 5 0.45175 5 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 63.0975 63.0975 62.0625 62.6775 5468 13426 1386.93127 22113 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 63.7200 63.7200 62.7600 62.8675 423 949 95.31399 1515 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1425 1 2 0.06315 1 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8800 54.8800 54.4725 54.5675 93684 848396 122415.0158 2242008 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.1025 55.1025 54.7300 54.8075 3623 158080 3447.30748 62850 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.4000 55.4000 54.9800 55.0750 704 89245 478.94404 8690 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.4100 55.5100 55.2325 55.3225 345 40818 299.94203 5421 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7000 55.7500 55.4600 55.5275 84 10561 58.48009 1052 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9975 56.0000 55.7400 55.7625 19 3729 15.6382 280 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.0000 56.0000 56.0000 56.0000 3 3059 0.16796 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3500 56.3500 56.3500 56.3500 1 2208 0.05635 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3000 56.5000 56.3000 56.4100 5 3311 0.33824 6 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7500 56.7500 56.7500 56.7500 1 2393 0.05675 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6250 0 3768 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8250 0 12 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)