Jan 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,504.68 million rupees Open interest : 1,269,513 Volume : 1,982,161 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.1000 72.1000 71.4500 71.7075 9376 45747 4294.77579 59832 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.9000 72.9100 71.9000 71.9600 262 3717 71.57821 994 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0500 72.3675 72.0500 72.2650 15 76 7.9459 110 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.7000 72.7000 72.7000 72.7000 1 11 0.0727 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.6300 88.7000 88.3900 88.4875 6124 24192 2281.98914 25767 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.7825 88.9600 88.7100 88.7475 221 1372 47.25486 532 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.1100 89.1700 88.9950 89.0000 8 269 4.27594 48 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.5000 89.5000 89.3000 89.3000 4 51 0.3576 4 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.0000 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.3475 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.5100 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 62.6700 63.0700 62.5500 62.9725 5605 12414 1391.00391 22158 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 62.8000 63.2650 62.7625 63.1525 208 1064 39.03887 620 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4275 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5300 54.7900 54.5225 54.7300 79284 854553 98960.09133 1810179 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.7600 55.0350 54.7600 54.9675 2676 163464 2474.26904 45050 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.1100 55.2800 55.0575 55.2175 492 91261 623.21178 11299 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.3600 55.5300 55.3200 55.4900 187 42067 273.37123 4931 USDINR 29-May-13 55.6000 55.7500 55.5950 55.7375 39 10729 28.06025 504 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.8875 56.0000 55.8375 55.9650 12 3756 7.27141 130 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2000 56.2000 56.2000 56.2000 1 3060 0.0562 1 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3500 56.3500 56.3500 56.3500 1 2207 0.05635 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8250 0 3311 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7500 0 2393 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2825 0 3768 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4825 0 12 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)