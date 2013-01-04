Jan 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 127,123.10 million rupees Open interest : 1,340,806 Volume : 2,269,566 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.6500 72.0425 71.5700 71.9600 8969 44409 3437.54095 47869 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.8400 72.2775 71.8125 72.1825 163 3790 35.02862 486 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.3000 72.4500 72.3000 72.4500 6 131 3.984 55 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.0725 0 11 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.6000 88.6950 88.2125 88.5950 5482 22637 2163.36087 24449 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.5700 88.9700 88.5125 88.8575 142 1196 50.74344 572 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.1050 89.1050 89.1050 89.1050 1 268 0.08911 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.3900 89.3900 89.1900 89.2900 2 51 0.17858 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.5350 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.8850 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.0525 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 62.7325 62.8350 62.5125 62.7100 6541 13013 1965.85063 31351 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 62.9050 63.0575 62.7525 62.9050 167 1008 45.12128 717 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6775 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8300 55.3900 54.8300 55.3325 94950 887127 112001.5366 2030411 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.1600 55.6325 55.1600 55.5800 4529 190767 5575.41631 100610 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3950 55.8700 55.3925 55.8275 1158 102745 1382.74578 24821 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0500 56.1225 55.0500 56.0825 238 42858 234.52431 4196 USDINR 29-May-13 56.0000 56.3600 55.9725 56.3125 109 11827 111.99118 1996 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.2500 56.5675 56.2000 56.5425 52 4226 60.32449 1070 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.8000 56.8000 56.7300 56.7500 10 3070 14.64623 259 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7300 5 2098 6.1803 109 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.1000 57.1000 57.0000 57.0900 6 3331 29.80585 522 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.3000 57.5000 57.3000 57.5000 2 2393 0.5748 10 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.8400 56.8400 56.8400 56.8400 1 3765 0.34104 6 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.7100 57.8500 57.7100 57.7875 7 66 3.11973 54 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)