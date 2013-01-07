Jan 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 124,213.21 million rupees Open interest : 1,373,777 Volume : 2,209,757 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.0200 72.4000 71.8675 72.3375 8182 50205 3425.41997 47484 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.3175 72.6200 72.0875 72.5650 233 3895 53.13697 734 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.3100 72.8000 72.3100 72.8000 5 163 2.474 34 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.7000 72.9000 72.7000 72.9000 2 11 0.1456 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.5750 89.1300 88.3250 89.0200 6494 23914 2319.51418 26156 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.8500 89.4000 88.6000 89.3000 174 1559 108.82238 1221 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.9500 89.5100 88.8700 89.5000 6 275 1.69136 19 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.6500 89.6500 89.6500 89.6500 1 51 0.08965 1 GBPINR 29-May-13 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 90.0000 1 3 0.09 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.8875 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.0750 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 62.5925 63.2700 62.5425 63.1600 6640 13513 1709.58656 27164 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 62.8750 63.4750 62.7450 63.3525 261 1049 64.08999 1014 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.2000 63.3050 63.2000 63.3050 2 2 0.12651 2 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2325 55.5350 55.1125 55.4700 90432 900969 112779.143 2038584 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.4200 55.7700 55.3675 55.7175 3209 197129 2913.28439 52414 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6925 56.0100 55.6200 55.9575 621 104741 537.58263 9629 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9100 56.2600 55.8775 56.2175 156 43191 144.73009 2584 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1500 56.5100 56.1150 56.5100 52 12704 56.11219 998 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.4050 56.7500 56.3150 56.6975 27 5637 95.00168 1678 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.1100 57.1100 57.1100 57.1100 1 3070 0.05711 1 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.0000 57.3025 57.0000 57.2025 6 2123 1.71311 30 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.1600 57.1600 57.1600 57.1600 1 3331 0.05716 1 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4600 57.4600 57.4600 57.4600 1 2393 0.05746 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.6600 58.0800 57.6600 58.0800 2 3765 0.11574 2 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.9600 58.0500 57.9600 58.0500 3 69 0.174 3 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)