Jan 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 135,917.13 million rupees Open interest : 1,357,905 Volume : 2,412,091 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.4725 72.9275 72.3825 72.4125 10516 46186 4351.07131 59899 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.7000 73.1400 72.6225 72.6375 567 4321 115.39594 1582 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.1000 73.1375 73.0000 73.0500 7 183 1.53414 21 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.5000 72.5000 72.5000 72.5000 1 11 0.0725 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.0000 89.4850 88.7250 88.7675 7059 24151 2331.8548 26178 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.3100 89.7500 89.0200 89.0550 291 1959 127.54519 1425 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.7975 89.9000 89.4000 89.4000 10 274 0.98614 11 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.4850 0 51 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.9550 0 3 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.3200 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.5300 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 63.2000 63.6800 63.0900 63.1800 6426 12282 1945.0831 30692 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 63.3075 63.8600 63.3075 63.4000 227 828 80.50199 1266 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 64.5000 64.5000 63.9000 63.9000 2 2 0.1284 2 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.3925 55.6000 55.1950 55.2250 103356 876060 122438.2552 2209820 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.6225 55.8375 55.4450 55.4725 3923 200610 3071.13686 55212 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.8550 56.0750 55.7025 55.7150 980 111523 1009.3804 18074 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.0200 56.3125 55.9700 56.0100 387 45231 316.83364 5651 USDINR 29-May-13 56.4025 56.5700 56.2325 56.2400 160 13677 105.59728 1873 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.5550 56.7925 56.5000 56.5175 24 5787 21.756 384 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1100 0 3070 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2025 0 2123 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6700 0 3331 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.9300 0 2393 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.0800 0 3765 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.3525 0 69 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)