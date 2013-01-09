Jan 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 139,351.85 million rupees Open interest : 1,286,848 Volume : 2,490,580 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.3350 72.3350 71.7050 71.8375 10310 50923 4028.82497 55947 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.4000 72.4675 72.0400 72.0925 353 4320 65.83217 911 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.7150 72.7150 72.5000 72.5000 4 183 1.59477 22 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.9000 72.9000 72.7000 72.7000 3 21 0.8765 12 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.6100 88.6100 88.1800 88.2750 6651 23623 2414.71412 27321 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.7950 88.8500 88.5000 88.6025 227 1845 63.50348 716 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.9000 88.9800 88.8200 88.8200 3 274 0.53316 6 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.2500 89.2500 89.1000 89.1000 2 51 0.17835 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.7200 0 3 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.0800 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.2825 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 63.1850 63.2575 62.6875 62.9000 6593 14626 1748.40069 27768 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 63.4100 63.4575 62.9350 63.1050 270 828 57.94394 917 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.5500 63.5500 63.5500 63.5500 1 3 0.06355 1 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.1525 55.2600 54.9350 55.0175 102497 802284 124926.627 2267962 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.4225 55.5050 55.1975 55.2700 3973 193496 3803.32692 68741 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.7075 55.7650 55.4600 55.5200 1139 113973 1932.8515 34771 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9300 56.0000 55.7400 55.8225 174 45372 239.21409 4285 USDINR 29-May-13 56.2025 56.2725 56.0000 56.0775 83 14276 40.29897 718 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.4700 56.4700 56.2500 56.3150 43 5969 24.51524 435 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.6000 56.6000 56.5500 56.5500 3 3071 0.16974 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.6125 56.7400 56.6125 56.7400 2 2129 0.68012 12 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.8100 56.8100 56.8100 56.8100 1 3331 0.5681 10 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0125 57.0125 57.0125 57.0125 1 2393 0.85519 15 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8800 0 3765 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.2525 57.2525 57.2525 57.2525 1 74 0.28626 5 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)