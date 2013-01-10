Jan 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 118,352.79 million rupees Open interest : 1,261,073 Volume : 2,124,230 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.9000 71.9000 71.5050 71.7650 7177 43492 2950.41136 41188 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.9750 72.1000 71.7700 72.0250 265 4318 86.93127 1209 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0725 72.3400 72.0425 72.3400 15 187 2.37924 33 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.3000 72.3000 72.3000 72.3000 2 11 0.7837 11 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0200 88.0200 87.7100 87.9300 5988 19031 2200.84189 25054 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.3425 88.3425 88.0425 88.2550 300 1832 111.1798 1261 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.7200 88.7200 88.3500 88.3500 17 246 5.56867 63 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.4500 89.4500 88.5500 88.5500 2 51 0.178 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.0775 0 3 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.4400 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.6525 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 62.6300 62.6300 62.1100 62.2000 6384 15629 1763.80967 28324 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 62.6850 62.6850 62.3750 62.4250 371 815 86.40071 1382 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.6900 63.6900 62.6050 62.8150 5 9 0.56601 9 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.9800 54.9850 54.7450 54.7825 91259 783229 106326.7236 1938433 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2275 55.2325 55.0075 55.0350 4034 194058 3474.53787 63058 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.4850 55.4925 55.2800 55.3025 949 117242 1149.17718 20749 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6650 55.7200 55.5550 55.5775 107 45116 79.37686 1427 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9100 55.9800 55.8275 55.8350 159 14618 72.12806 1290 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.1000 56.2100 56.0800 56.1000 68 6138 21.10825 376 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6925 0 3071 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7400 0 2129 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1650 0 3331 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0125 57.1000 57.0100 57.1000 10 2403 5.19021 91 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.2600 57.3100 57.2600 57.3100 2 3765 0.57285 10 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.1100 57.5800 57.1100 57.3100 27 334 14.92923 260 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)