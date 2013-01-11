Jan 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 114,579.30 million rupees Open interest : 1,355,257 Volume : 2,052,525 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.9500 72.8725 71.9500 72.8175 13026 54814 5045.26273 69486 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.2000 73.1025 72.2000 73.0400 1058 7252 406.7341 5581 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.8500 73.3000 72.8500 73.1500 38 459 26.59683 364 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.4000 73.5000 73.1800 73.5000 6 16 0.88165 12 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.2000 88.6275 88.0675 88.4725 4122 18999 1241.48223 14053 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.4675 88.9300 88.3975 88.7900 223 1664 56.26449 635 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.9000 89.2000 88.9000 89.2000 5 246 0.8007 9 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 88.9000 89.2000 88.8900 89.2000 3 51 0.26699 3 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.9075 0 3 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.2850 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.5550 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 61.9000 61.9300 61.3225 61.8750 7105 17796 2313.10629 37560 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 61.7400 62.1250 61.5850 62.0900 312 730 64.56942 1044 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8400 0 9 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.7000 54.9750 54.5500 54.9425 88894 834760 98243.73194 1793514 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.9000 55.2175 54.8250 55.1750 4058 208546 5247.27862 95361 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.2100 55.4750 55.1000 55.4325 1108 128235 1737.18424 31400 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.4150 55.7225 55.4000 55.6775 192 45384 134.58848 2422 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7000 56.0000 55.6900 56.0000 45 14927 45.54146 814 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.8850 56.2000 55.8850 56.2000 36 6270 11.25538 201 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.3400 56.3400 55.9550 55.9550 3 3086 0.95162 17 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.5975 56.5975 56.2100 56.2100 4 2122 0.50839 9 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0175 0 3331 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2850 0 2403 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5025 0 3765 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.3425 57.5000 57.3425 57.5000 2 374 2.29685 40 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)