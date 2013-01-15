Jan 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,002.87 million rupees Open interest : 1,412,276 Volume : 2,104,007 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.9025 73.1275 72.7875 72.9750 9851 52697 4131.21991 56622 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.1500 73.3875 73.0500 73.2350 753 11072 259.44007 3543 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.3550 73.6000 73.3550 73.5000 25 661 10.73318 146 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.3625 0 16 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.7600 88.0325 87.5875 87.7900 4959 17195 1667.59964 18997 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.0600 88.3475 87.9275 88.1225 231 1794 49.95143 567 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.3800 88.3800 88.3800 88.3800 1 240 0.4419 5 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.5075 0 51 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.9925 0 3 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.3725 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.6825 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 61.3150 61.7950 61.1700 61.6825 7571 19912 2306.3031 37497 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 61.5400 62.0375 61.4400 61.9375 229 1058 44.46714 720 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.6000 63.6000 61.9000 61.9000 2 10 0.1255 2 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 62.4000 62.4000 62.4000 62.4000 1 1 0.0624 1 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5025 54.7950 54.4550 54.6975 87663 868120 103682.4361 1897670 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.8175 55.0425 54.7200 54.9425 5740 214845 3760.67801 68532 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.0800 55.2950 54.9900 55.2050 946 137713 725.13615 13147 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.3000 55.5800 55.2775 55.5050 262 47950 270.54362 4877 USDINR 29-May-13 55.5750 55.8475 55.5750 55.7900 64 17356 87.12325 1564 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.8500 56.0775 55.8500 55.9850 31 6440 3.97479 71 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4550 0 3086 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7125 0 2122 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.9475 0 3331 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2225 0 2403 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4450 0 3764 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0500 57.4000 57.0500 57.3500 5 421 2.6386 46 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)