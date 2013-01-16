Jan 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 121,141.93 million rupees Open interest : 1,345,942 Volume : 2,165,215 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.8100 73.1000 72.7500 73.0450 10352 53892 4393.50333 60239 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.1025 73.3650 73.0400 73.3450 1125 11801 332.6505 4545 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.2950 73.6000 73.2600 73.5450 13 695 3.08569 42 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.4075 0 16 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.6025 88.1850 87.6025 87.9875 6135 16537 1655.15457 18806 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.4000 88.4825 88.0950 88.3050 290 1890 54.58166 618 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.5500 88.5500 88.5500 88.5500 2 241 0.1771 2 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.4575 0 51 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.9400 0 3 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.3075 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.5950 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 61.7000 62.6100 61.7000 62.1900 10461 16282 3293.91525 52847 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 62.2975 62.8300 62.2975 62.4425 500 1342 147.31808 2356 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 62.6550 62.8700 62.6550 62.8700 3 7 0.50244 8 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8550 0 1 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.7500 55.0275 54.7500 54.8550 92227 797888 103514.065 1885494 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0325 55.2700 55.0325 55.0975 6009 222375 5801.00622 105196 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3250 55.5300 55.2975 55.3650 1159 134610 1651.56349 29808 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6550 55.8000 55.6000 55.6675 198 48333 129.3962 2323 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9300 56.1000 55.9000 55.9525 109 18438 114.62446 2048 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.1450 56.3200 56.1450 56.1700 25 6455 12.93055 230 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.5500 56.5500 56.5500 56.5500 3 3136 2.8275 50 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.6600 56.6600 56.6500 56.6500 2 2123 0.33995 6 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.9100 56.9300 56.9050 56.9075 10 3207 7.68462 135 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2950 0 2403 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.4500 57.4750 57.4300 57.4300 4 3764 11.60193 202 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.5600 57.7200 57.4550 57.6000 32 437 15.00563 260 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)