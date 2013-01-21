Jan 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 136,663.98 million rupees Open interest : 1,363,856 Volume : 2,485,455 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.8000 71.9750 71.5325 71.7550 11418 37958 4611.2732 64256 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.9950 72.2500 71.8400 72.0375 1531 11638 539.61372 7490 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.2000 72.5000 72.2000 72.3400 74 885 31.04541 429 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.2075 0 16 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.4475 85.7100 85.2025 85.6175 7359 9938 2575.52032 30130 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.7325 86.0700 85.5550 85.9325 701 2027 235.89822 2748 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 86.2000 86.3300 86.2000 86.3300 10 219 2.75945 32 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2825 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7800 0 3 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.1675 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.5250 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 60.1500 60.4250 59.9600 60.3000 8596 23769 2562.30877 42539 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 60.3650 60.7000 60.2500 60.5325 627 3034 183.21483 3028 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 60.6650 60.8000 60.6650 60.7250 8 26 0.54663 9 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.0550 0 1 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.8475 54.0175 53.7100 53.9225 89564 768747 115615.6002 2144832 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0625 54.2675 53.9675 54.1650 6073 280546 7668.2956 141593 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3525 54.5700 54.2725 54.4475 1676 134518 2334.84722 42877 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6525 54.8600 54.5775 54.8000 260 46389 163.3011 2983 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0100 55.1500 54.8825 55.0200 120 22472 71.82212 1306 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1450 55.4000 55.1450 55.3650 26 6612 8.85579 160 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4125 55.6500 55.4125 55.6025 7 2920 3.72061 67 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8000 55.8000 55.8000 55.8000 1 2005 2.511 45 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3000 56.3000 56.0875 56.0875 4 2976 1.23608 22 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.4500 56.4500 56.4500 56.4500 1 2402 0.05645 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.6675 56.6750 20 3761 21.71297 383 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.9500 56.9500 56.7800 56.8000 8 929 29.84166 525 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)