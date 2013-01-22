Jan 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 178,948.62 million rupees Open interest : 1,400,037 Volume : 3,268,268 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.5400 71.8500 71.2500 71.8075 12436 32409 6001.65148 83910 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.7775 72.1250 71.5500 72.0650 1974 13039 856.21848 11921 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0500 72.3800 71.8000 72.3150 161 1256 61.54371 853 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.9725 0 16 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.1450 85.2975 84.6900 85.2300 6995 8376 2858.97655 33653 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.4800 85.6250 85.0625 85.5800 906 2428 336.53507 3945 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 85.3525 85.7500 85.3525 85.7500 15 260 8.98212 105 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.7500 85.8500 85.7500 85.8500 2 50 0.1716 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 86.0000 86.0000 86.0000 86.0000 1 1 0.258 3 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8825 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.2600 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 60.1000 60.8800 59.3900 60.5625 17221 21063 5417.35411 89996 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 60.4000 61.1525 59.6900 60.8800 1530 3286 369.02258 6110 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 60.2000 61.2000 59.9525 61.2000 20 38 1.69458 28 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.2550 0 1 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.7450 53.8475 53.4125 53.7550 116340 787193 146549.2107 2732302 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0175 54.0925 53.6700 54.0000 9620 308813 12276.17629 227877 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.2600 54.3800 53.9700 54.2900 2654 132405 3398.09885 62720 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.4575 54.6900 54.2850 54.5875 335 44767 470.89769 8644 USDINR 29-May-13 54.7450 54.9800 54.5900 54.8850 124 22614 128.64991 2349 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.9200 55.2350 54.8525 55.2350 58 7059 112.6521 2043 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0000 55.4975 55.0000 55.4475 22 2966 71.7736 1294 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.4100 55.6525 55.4100 55.6525 3 1910 10.85554 195 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.0875 0 2976 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0125 56.0125 56.0125 56.0125 1 2402 0.05601 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.1650 56.6975 56.1500 56.6975 10 3761 17.45236 310 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.1000 56.6000 56.1000 56.6000 5 933 0.39491 7 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)