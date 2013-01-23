Jan 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 121,558.21 million rupees Open interest : 1,406,265 Volume : 2,217,234 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.5000 71.7175 71.3900 71.5325 9859 30462 3795.87313 53058 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.7725 71.9800 71.6700 71.8075 1335 13861 458.80998 6390 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.1000 72.2025 71.9350 72.1000 113 1473 43.64235 606 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.2925 0 16 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 84.9450 85.3200 84.9100 85.0425 6142 8097 2387.61767 28060 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.3800 85.6300 85.2675 85.3850 554 2560 158.99786 1861 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 85.7000 85.8025 85.6025 85.6625 9 261 0.7711 9 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9925 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.5000 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.9025 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.3075 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 60.5600 61.0300 60.5350 60.7300 9067 19659 2760.65342 45374 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 60.9000 61.3075 60.8225 61.0100 930 3222 203.14222 3327 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 61.4000 61.4500 61.2500 61.2600 5 40 0.42929 7 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.8275 0 1 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.7600 54.0000 53.5725 53.6400 81280 771448 101353.0802 1886404 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9600 54.1200 53.8175 53.8850 7923 332735 6420.66769 118967 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.2200 54.4100 54.1125 54.1700 2357 132186 3681.26328 67823 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.5500 54.7000 54.4200 54.4850 177 45185 153.69419 2817 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8225 55.0000 54.7800 54.7800 43 22702 91.14395 1662 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1100 55.1625 55.0050 55.0050 24 7099 7.27202 132 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4000 55.4150 55.1850 55.2900 9 3030 4.81046 87 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.5000 55.5150 55.4550 55.5150 25 2091 17.59424 317 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.2925 0 2976 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.1700 56.2950 56.1700 56.2950 2 2402 5.6733 101 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.2100 56.3575 12 3761 12.90752 229 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.5500 56.6000 56.5500 56.6000 2 932 0.16975 3 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)