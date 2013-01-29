Jan 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 173,365.21 million rupees Open interest : 1,460,996 Volume : 3,166,025 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.0000 72.8975 72.0000 72.5450 8526 22728 3316.39971 45760 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.9900 72.8500 71.9900 72.7950 4250 29993 2076.87657 28560 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.0000 73.0700 72.8000 73.0125 272 3081 184.3893 2529 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.5000 72.5000 72.5000 72.5000 2 17 0.14573 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 84.8000 85.0525 84.6600 84.8200 4541 6194 1285.09663 15146 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.1200 85.3875 84.9750 85.1125 2479 5486 747.52899 8779 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 85.3075 85.6600 85.3000 85.5000 22 246 5.12588 60 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5475 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0575 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4550 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.8300 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 59.6000 59.6000 58.9925 59.5525 9323 16164 2555.31825 43067 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 59.8000 59.8500 59.4000 59.7925 4381 10889 1182.22996 19837 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.9925 60.0800 59.6775 60.0200 38 113 8.4528 141 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.0800 0 1 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.8250 53.9625 53.7725 53.9425 81552 543312 116421.7957 2160626 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9300 54.2125 53.9300 54.1925 21079 559919 40911.99484 755884 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1500 54.4600 54.1475 54.4475 2070 153570 3410.05045 62706 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.4950 54.7400 54.4950 54.7250 555 59879 876.71386 16042 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9525 55.0200 54.8350 55.0000 117 24411 212.89727 3875 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.0525 55.3000 55.0525 55.2225 13 7490 9.267 168 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4000 55.5100 55.4000 55.5100 3 3164 4.71675 85 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.8575 0 2026 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.1050 0 2976 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.3850 0 2402 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.4000 56.5500 56.4000 56.4500 12 4246 48.82593 864 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.3075 56.7400 56.3075 56.7000 23 2623 107.38442 1894 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)