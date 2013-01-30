Jan 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 123,773.97 million rupees Open interest : 1,163,224 Volume : 2,268,024 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.4200 72.6300 72.3525 72.5575 7588 40235 3197.15919 44115 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.6750 72.9175 72.6275 72.8325 1231 9473 520.84867 7164 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.0975 73.1275 72.9700 73.1175 8 45 1.46132 20 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.7900 84.7900 84.2900 84.3550 5524 8997 1888.38923 22344 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 85.1600 85.1600 84.6000 84.6925 219 1158 66.95431 790 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.1550 85.3500 84.8600 84.8600 5 56 0.93554 11 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5875 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9875 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.3800 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 59.2300 59.2800 58.6500 58.7025 10984 27573 3533.86347 59930 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.4475 59.5500 58.9250 58.9800 361 835 81.04309 1370 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.9925 59.9925 59.9925 59.9925 1 2 0.05999 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.8450 53.8450 53.4950 53.5350 99745 770512 107529.5683 2003538 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1500 54.1500 53.7575 53.7900 18140 186314 5799.10566 107525 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.3400 54.3675 54.0500 54.0825 1272 63925 703.84192 12983 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5700 54.6100 54.3200 54.3700 228 27661 197.64397 3628 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.8000 54.8675 54.5575 54.5950 89 8587 127.88849 2337 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0700 55.1000 54.8850 54.8975 27 3475 54.23046 987 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.3100 55.3100 55.3100 55.3100 21 2025 43.1969 781 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.8000 55.8000 55.8000 55.8000 18 2975 27.05758 487 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.8300 55.8300 55.8300 55.8300 1 2402 0.05583 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.3700 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.4150 56.4150 56.2000 56.2325 8 2712 0.67544 12 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)