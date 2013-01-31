Jan 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 139,302.83 million rupees Open interest : 1,203,734 Volume : 2,561,130 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.6500 72.6500 72.2250 72.2775 12579 44112 5090.92299 70330 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.7800 72.8500 72.5125 72.5550 453 9562 139.3198 1917 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.1175 1 45 1.16928 16 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.4750 84.7800 84.1150 84.2750 7013 8113 2227.67643 26374 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.7825 85.0425 84.4500 84.5800 95 1236 31.84444 376 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 84.8500 84.8500 84.6500 84.6500 2 55 0.1695 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 85.2500 85.2500 85.0100 85.0100 2 16 1.44901 17 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.4750 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.8950 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.7225 59.0700 58.6400 58.7175 9064 26021 2527.52038 42959 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.1975 59.3025 58.9150 58.9875 524 826 99.53577 1684 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.4625 0 2 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.4500 53.5850 53.2550 53.3925 93019 786628 122410.0322 2291400 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.7775 53.8475 53.5175 53.6575 4856 204562 5844.49679 108895 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.0200 54.1300 53.8100 53.9450 634 65868 599.22953 11099 USDINR 29-May-13 54.3100 54.3925 54.0800 54.2075 297 29015 193.13841 3561 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.6000 54.6350 54.3225 54.4675 112 9882 112.4368 2067 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.7800 54.9000 54.6000 54.6575 13 3520 8.86073 162 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.0000 55.3350 55.0000 55.3350 5 1919 5.88535 107 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.5225 55.5225 55.5225 55.5225 1 2976 0.05552 1 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.4300 55.4300 55.4300 55.4300 4 2402 0.27873 5 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.7500 56.0000 55.7500 55.7600 12 4246 8.64297 155 USDINR 27-Dec-13 55.9000 56.1000 55.9000 56.1000 2 2713 0.1679 3 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)