Feb 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,819.15 million rupees Open interest : 1,160,595 Volume : 2,041,376 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.6050 72.9950 72.6050 72.8775 11726 51598 5681.44449 77969 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.9475 73.2550 72.9400 73.1375 925 11258 379.87166 5192 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.4500 73.4500 72.4500 73.4000 24 189 10.56624 144 EURINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.8950 1 100 7.34025 100 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.3500 85.0225 84.2500 84.4975 6556 8787 2104.05394 24830 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.9875 85.3125 84.7000 84.7825 121 1308 36.4102 428 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.0500 85.0500 84.9500 84.9500 2 55 0.17 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 85.4000 85.4000 85.2500 85.2500 2 16 0.17065 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.4025 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.8675 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.3850 58.4375 57.9550 58.0825 7346 28361 2288.81767 39365 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.5800 58.7000 58.2150 58.3350 345 812 39.79041 681 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.7000 58.7000 58.6500 58.6500 7 7 0.41085 7 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.4475 53.6125 53.3825 53.4400 77542 726679 98482.58179 1840953 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.7050 53.8775 53.6450 53.7050 2291 204420 2037.32295 37900 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.0000 54.1500 53.9300 53.9850 514 69220 446.24251 8260 USDINR 29-May-13 54.3650 54.4000 54.2000 54.2700 126 28944 69.95972 1289 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.5700 54.6300 54.4525 54.5025 30 10311 34.43517 631 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.9975 54.9975 54.8000 54.8000 53 4252 100.29974 1828 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.0100 55.0100 55.0100 55.0100 27 1926 59.64294 1081 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.1600 55.1600 55.1600 55.1600 13 2976 37.23999 671 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0000 56.0000 55.3000 55.3000 6 2402 2.268 41 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7275 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.0000 56.0000 56.0000 56.0000 1 2713 0.112 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)