Feb 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 122,565.76 million rupees Open interest : 1,219,952 Volume : 2,257,103 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.7225 72.7225 72.2900 72.4550 12265 44299 4196.03453 57937 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.8500 72.8500 72.5600 72.7250 705 11351 216.68876 2982 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.1000 73.1175 72.8300 72.9900 22 160 4.01079 55 EURINR 29-May-13 72.9500 72.9500 72.9000 72.9000 5 150 4.23063 58 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 83.7425 84.0925 82.5625 84.0125 9346 8378 2692.35367 32194 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.3000 84.3900 83.6850 84.3225 511 1241 155.1881 1847 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 84.1100 84.2800 84.1100 84.2800 2 57 0.16839 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.6000 85.0000 84.6000 85.0000 2 16 0.1696 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5350 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.0300 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.0125 58.0125 57.2500 57.6200 7087 27996 1865.04264 32458 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.7800 57.9375 57.5075 57.8650 362 1019 58.1887 1009 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.1775 58.1775 58.1775 58.1775 1 7 0.05818 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.3325 53.4800 53.0825 53.4375 84326 792515 107310.5867 2015440 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.5325 53.7425 53.3525 53.7075 4312 203268 5054.79348 94458 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.8500 54.0200 53.6375 53.9875 737 71550 450.72571 8381 USDINR 29-May-13 54.0300 54.2900 53.9100 54.2500 328 29606 311.96741 5770 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.2900 54.5600 54.1825 54.5375 176 10125 173.96479 3203 USDINR 29-Jul-13 53.8800 54.8000 53.8800 54.8000 63 4079 34.81001 637 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.7000 55.1600 54.7000 55.1600 38 1782 29.7647 542 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.1200 55.5975 54.1200 55.5975 7 2977 0.7679 14 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.3000 55.5975 55.2500 55.5975 6 2402 6.08343 110 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.1275 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.1000 56.2000 56.1000 56.1325 2 2713 0.1684 3 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)