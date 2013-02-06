Feb 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,754.03 million rupees Open interest : 1,169,520 Volume : 2,014,257 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.2025 72.3450 71.9875 72.2500 11598 45888 4636.94288 64243 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.4000 72.6300 72.2650 72.5175 1000 15766 650.94376 8995 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.6500 72.6500 72.5400 72.5400 7 121 3.19409 44 EURINR 29-May-13 73.0500 73.0500 73.0500 73.0500 1 133 0.07305 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 83.3875 83.7100 83.1425 83.6450 7016 8962 2255.96095 27054 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 83.5000 84.0225 83.5000 83.9175 328 1579 117.74645 1407 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.9900 84.0000 83.9200 83.9900 4 54 0.41989 5 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.6475 0 16 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.0800 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6525 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 56.9550 57.1325 56.6200 57.0750 8680 31598 2522.11402 44330 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.0000 57.4000 56.9700 57.3500 427 1290 76.16729 1332 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.0500 57.2275 57.0100 57.2275 10 8 0.68643 12 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.2500 53.4350 53.1100 53.3875 71601 724704 94564.39759 1774955 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.4475 53.6950 53.3675 53.6450 3539 203273 4143.12381 77384 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.7175 53.9750 53.6575 53.9250 652 76128 570.05784 10594 USDINR 29-May-13 54.0500 54.2450 53.9350 54.1900 95 30513 56.27305 1040 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.3600 54.5200 54.2600 54.4725 90 10978 146.4522 2688 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.5000 54.7325 54.5000 54.6975 10 4203 6.12709 112 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.7800 54.9500 54.7800 54.9500 3 1953 3.35211 61 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.5500 0 2977 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.8600 0 2402 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.1150 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.3650 0 2713 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)