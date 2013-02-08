Feb 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 122,168.63 million rupees Open interest : 1,227,540 Volume : 2,222,220 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.1000 72.3000 71.8725 72.0450 13846 41093 6208.67223 86189 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.7000 72.7000 72.1000 72.3300 1014 15770 381.5172 5271 EURINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.4950 0 194 0 0 EURINR 29-May-13 73.0500 73.0500 72.9975 72.9975 7 82 8.17285 112 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.7000 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.2000 84.7475 84.1400 84.6600 5157 9306 1619.72631 19164 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.5200 85.0300 84.5200 84.9600 205 2335 47.6042 561 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.1800 85.1800 85.1800 85.1800 2 55 0.17026 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.6150 0 17 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.0475 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.5875 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 57.2000 58.3600 57.2000 58.1725 15591 24896 5721.39847 98737 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.6475 58.6000 57.6475 58.4150 598 1711 108.04297 1854 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.4700 58.5000 58.4700 58.5000 3 8 0.23395 4 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.5950 53.8450 53.5950 53.7550 78034 764780 102499.8333 1907294 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.8625 54.0925 53.8625 54.0075 3968 219661 4177.67756 77383 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.1975 54.3775 54.1500 54.2900 885 83194 1031.65157 19006 USDINR 29-May-13 54.4375 54.6350 54.4150 54.5650 180 32495 143.66638 2634 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.7200 54.9050 53.7525 54.8275 116 12263 138.44224 2526 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.9800 55.1975 54.9775 55.1000 52 4977 61.5909 1118 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.3000 55.4000 55.3000 55.4000 4 2334 18.2755 330 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.5500 55.6600 55.5500 55.6600 3 2982 1.39035 25 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.9225 0 2402 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.1750 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4250 0 2713 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.6000 56.6000 56.6000 56.6000 1 10 0.566 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)