Feb 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 88,785.287 million rupees Open interest : 1,275,912 Volume : 1,609,622 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.1450 72.1900 71.8925 72.1675 9,710 40,868 3549.59187 49,273 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.2425 72.4900 72.1775 72.4600 1,067 18,476 479.73295 6,629 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.0500 73.0500 72.5050 72.7250 24 198 2.10847 29 EURINR 29-May-13 72.7500 72.8100 72.7500 72.8000 7 88 2.61799 36 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.3300 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.9300 85.1750 84.5000 84.6275 7,126 9,323 2240.14147 26,412 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 85.3675 85.4650 84.8100 84.9325 368 2,348 136.24023 1,601 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.4000 85.4000 85.3025 85.3025 6 74 1.70642 20 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.2775 0 17 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.7175 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.2700 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.2500 58.3400 57.7325 57.8275 7,355 25,241 2416.79329 41,682 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.8000 58.5900 57.8000 58.1000 412 1,446 101.22492 1,737 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.8600 0 8 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.8300 53.9875 53.7750 53.9525 66,528 794,152 75791.23011 1407238 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1000 54.2350 54.0300 54.2075 2,891 230,854 3104.56562 57,365 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.3675 54.5250 54.3100 54.5125 669 87,466 814.48584 14,957 USDINR 29-May-13 54.6300 54.7950 54.5775 54.7725 106 33,045 96.51223 1,766 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.8925 55.0500 54.8550 55.0125 59 12,567 27.58236 502 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.2300 55.3300 55.1900 55.3000 17 4,987 16.90701 306 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.4700 55.4700 55.4700 55.4700 1 2,384 2.7735 50 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.5000 55.8500 55.5000 55.8500 2 2,982 0.11135 2 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.9900 55.9900 55.9900 55.9900 1 2,402 0.11198 2 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4700 0 4,246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.4800 56.5500 56.4800 56.5250 3 2,713 0.22601 4 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.6950 56.8100 56.6950 56.8100 2 11 0.62376 11 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)