Feb 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,912.32 million rupees Open interest : 1,365,993 Volume : 2,003,261 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.0350 72.4175 72.0350 72.3575 12242 41738 4521.23393 62603 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.4175 72.6900 72.3275 72.6575 1237 19625 400.09734 5517 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.9400 72.9450 72.7000 72.9425 24 379 8.74308 120 EURINR 29-May-13 72.9000 72.9975 72.9000 72.9975 3 92 0.36484 5 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.3475 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 83.7950 84.1800 83.6800 84.1175 8269 10613 2402.61075 28624 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.0450 84.4800 84.0000 84.4225 446 2839 172.5609 2049 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 84.2500 84.7000 84.2500 84.5000 6 72 0.50697 6 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.4400 0 17 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.8825 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.4400 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.3600 58.7000 58.3100 58.6525 11401 23922 3402.4914 58139 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.9000 58.9500 57.9000 58.8975 656 2419 160.48765 2733 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.9000 59.0000 58.9000 59.0000 6 7 0.35388 6 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9750 54.3400 53.9450 54.3075 78862 754759 91153.40511 1683970 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.2800 54.6100 54.2150 54.5775 5218 328038 7437.32854 136647 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.5400 54.8925 54.5075 54.8625 1090 107558 971.48446 17748 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8000 55.1700 54.8000 55.1475 260 39016 194.24404 3533 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.0800 55.4400 55.0800 55.4025 72 14449 62.70317 1135 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.3100 55.7000 55.3100 55.6950 28 5376 19.89925 358 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.0300 1 2484 0.77966 14 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0000 56.2750 56.0000 56.2750 2 3036 3.03088 54 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6125 0 2402 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8725 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1300 0 2713 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4050 0 177 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)