Feb 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 116,092.64 million rupees Open interest : 1,359,419 Volume : 2,086,191 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.5900 72.8850 72.4825 72.5250 11974 45063 4530.43633 62384 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.9225 73.0125 72.7800 72.8175 1621 23028 674.83565 9257 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.1500 73.2950 73.0600 73.0975 95 583 30.36291 415 EURINR 29-May-13 73.5000 73.5000 73.4500 73.4500 2 97 0.73475 10 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.7625 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 83.8000 83.8000 82.8200 82.9100 11517 15856 4063.58506 48799 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.0000 84.0875 83.1800 83.2500 1183 3242 333.23104 3985 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 84.1700 84.1700 83.6000 83.6000 7 76 0.67154 8 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.2000 84.2000 83.6700 83.6700 2 17 0.16787 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.0000 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.5600 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 57.9000 58.1775 57.9000 57.9300 7686 20979 2093.22561 36059 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.2800 58.4425 58.1825 58.2025 617 2601 136.66979 2343 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.5500 58.5500 58.4500 58.4500 2 20 0.2339 4 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.2400 54.2650 54.1075 54.1725 76348 648927 93005.68552 1717043 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5975 54.5975 54.3700 54.4425 7030 394238 9101.06296 167201 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.8025 54.8050 54.6575 54.7425 1046 125812 1851.84784 33830 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0000 55.0775 54.9350 55.0300 143 40502 118.73958 2159 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3000 55.3500 54.6875 55.2775 105 15877 54.90874 994 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5400 55.5925 55.4525 55.5300 25 6485 20.75986 374 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7500 55.8200 55.7500 55.8200 3 2505 3.6274 65 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.8525 55.8525 55.8525 55.8525 1 3041 0.33512 6 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.1000 56.1000 56.1000 56.1000 1 2402 0.0561 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0850 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3500 0 2713 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.0075 57.1500 57.0025 57.1000 40 1093 71.46903 1252 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)