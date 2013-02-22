Feb 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 142,678.09 million rupees Open interest : 1,408,393 Volume : 2,566,373 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.0300 72.0925 71.5075 71.5750 11880 35890 4956.75185 69006 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.3650 72.3925 71.8000 71.8650 2592 21551 1190.96813 16520 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.5025 72.5175 72.0675 72.1650 45 640 15.63768 216 EURINR 29-May-13 72.9200 72.9200 72.5000 72.5000 8 89 5.82196 80 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.1650 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 83.2625 83.4475 82.7625 82.8750 10536 12114 3059.13769 36807 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 83.5475 83.7400 83.1100 83.1925 1636 4132 466.1229 5586 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.7975 84.0700 83.4500 83.5150 20 96 2.00915 24 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.1000 84.1000 84.1000 84.1000 1 16 0.0841 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.1400 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6975 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.5700 58.6600 58.1100 58.2350 12266 18149 3375.31208 57871 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.8275 58.8975 58.4100 58.5025 1027 3966 224.0236 3822 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.9000 58.9825 58.6925 58.8600 11 52 2.70821 46 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.5500 54.7500 54.2525 54.2875 94065 603740 112312.1948 2064516 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.8125 54.8875 54.5400 54.5750 11569 483967 14934.36951 273155 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.1350 55.1550 54.8250 54.8575 1503 138066 1512.881 27526 USDINR 29-May-13 55.3500 55.4000 55.1000 55.1300 360 44047 377.27787 6828 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.6600 55.6600 55.3400 55.3725 297 18586 211.28866 3808 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.9200 55.9200 55.6475 55.7000 27 7012 22.86888 410 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.3000 0 2606 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7975 0 3041 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1175 0 2402 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.5500 56.5500 56.5500 56.5500 1 4246 0.05655 1 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0500 57.0500 57.0500 57.0500 1 2799 0.5705 10 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2025 57.2500 57.2000 57.2000 5 1170 8.00855 140 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)