Feb 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 179,320.23 million rupees Open interest : 1,416,877 Volume : 3,248,936 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.4075 71.6825 71.3300 71.5375 10921 26987 4390.65514 61446 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.8500 71.9000 71.6200 71.8325 3867 34452 1927.01036 26859 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.8600 72.2500 71.8600 72.1575 96 825 24.58428 341 EURINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5000 0 89 0 0 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.8225 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 82.2000 82.4275 81.6200 81.6875 8993 9651 3249.05489 39712 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 83.0000 83.0000 82.0000 82.0450 4542 11204 1734.94509 21113 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.0000 83.0000 82.2750 82.2900 71 184 18.47834 224 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.4225 0 16 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.8700 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4425 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 57.8850 57.8850 57.3075 57.4925 9671 15663 2911.05607 50637 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.0600 58.0675 57.6300 57.8150 3163 8954 1026.92536 17771 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.4000 58.4000 58.0000 58.2000 29 79 2.84703 49 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.3175 54.3175 53.8650 53.8925 96508 406419 122257.1655 2262700 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5525 54.5750 54.1550 54.1750 24147 618625 31514.06061 580307 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.8500 54.8500 54.4750 54.4950 3857 186907 8859.95683 162240 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1025 55.1025 54.7400 54.7575 690 50183 960.81309 17514 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3400 55.3525 54.9900 55.0000 295 23135 413.70239 7502 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5150 55.5150 55.2350 55.2500 36 7160 21.9856 397 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.2125 2 2605 0.11131 2 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3000 56.3000 55.1700 55.7900 6 3041 2.327 42 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8000 0 2402 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0675 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3250 0 2799 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.0000 57.0000 56.8525 56.8525 6 1235 4.55192 80 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)