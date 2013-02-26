Feb 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 180,324.63 million rupees Open interest : 1,483,228 Volume : 3,244,632 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.9375 70.9375 70.5050 70.6325 4944 17994 2401.92526 34010 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.1200 71.4400 70.8700 71.2350 14179 31023 5477.16788 77038 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.3525 71.7050 71.2025 71.5100 428 1397 126.28079 1769 EURINR 29-May-13 71.9600 71.9600 71.9600 71.9600 1 94 0.3598 5 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.7925 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 81.9600 82.3300 81.9600 82.1425 3550 4552 1166.76532 14197 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.4000 82.8850 82.3500 82.7100 10613 12407 3366.41315 40716 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.6025 83.2050 82.6025 83.0300 124 347 23.82328 287 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.4800 83.4800 83.4800 83.4800 1 17 0.08348 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6350 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.1500 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.3500 58.9450 58.3500 58.7925 9607 7299 2749.24323 46859 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.5000 59.7275 58.0975 59.1750 15832 11154 4572.52161 77214 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.8000 59.9675 58.3000 59.4100 320 615 71.34008 1200 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0150 54.1050 53.9900 54.0650 29685 332019 51418.87022 951204 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.2500 54.6000 54.2500 54.4450 103620 752734 102548.5876 1883460 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6375 54.8975 54.5850 54.7525 19246 206756 4959.28104 90575 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8400 55.1500 54.8400 55.0100 670 53321 613.08242 11148 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.6225 55.4000 54.6225 55.2500 303 24449 518.43545 9386 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4300 55.6600 55.3550 55.5375 61 7440 42.58509 767 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7500 55.9000 55.7325 55.8500 89 5791 262.26296 4696 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0000 56.0000 55.9500 55.9650 13 3114 5.09265 91 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4250 0 2402 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 2 4246 0.113 2 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.9475 0 2799 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2500 57.2500 57.2500 57.2500 3 1242 0.40075 7 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)