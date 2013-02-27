Feb 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 156,433.11 million rupees Open interest : 1,184,923 Volume : 2,840,289 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.0500 71.0500 70.5150 70.8975 14775 31978 5245.90153 74129 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.2925 71.2925 70.9000 71.2525 732 1892 186.72723 2626 EURINR 29-May-13 71.5000 71.5000 71.3000 71.3000 6 91 0.78559 11 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.1000 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.1800 82.1800 81.3900 82.0100 8949 13363 3397.51984 41551 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.4050 82.4350 81.7875 82.3950 370 985 104.5804 1274 GBPINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6875 0 17 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.1325 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6950 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.7500 59.2650 58.7500 59.1025 10458 10896 2913.49911 49403 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.3250 59.3900 59.0300 59.3550 279 892 53.91997 910 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3600 54.3675 53.9025 54.1600 102726 802697 138304.8418 2556174 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6525 54.6625 54.2400 54.4900 4751 212816 4734.58258 87004 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8950 54.8950 54.5250 54.7625 935 56642 836.12903 15294 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1500 55.1500 54.8000 55.0275 594 25345 619.50232 11279 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.3500 55.3700 55.0900 55.3200 65 7591 22.7677 412 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.5400 55.5900 55.3500 55.5500 17 5873 8.82022 159 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.7000 55.7375 55.6000 55.7375 4 3115 0.72414 13 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6950 0 2402 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.2500 56.2500 56.2500 56.2500 3 4246 1.40625 25 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.2525 56.2525 56.2525 56.2525 3 2824 1.40631 25 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5025 0 1242 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)