Mar 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 175,925.94 million rupees Open interest : 1,277,203 Volume : 3,157,725 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.8525 71.9950 71.5500 71.9425 10,574 32,572 4370.29257 60,899 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.1325 72.3100 71.9200 72.2700 374 4,115 107.31836 1,488 EURINR 29-May-13 72.2000 72.6000 72.2000 72.6000 13 197 3.2632 45 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.1275 5 60 4.37368 60 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.5775 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.5125 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 83.3000 83.5575 82.7850 83.0025 6,813 9,042 2907.23802 34,976 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.7375 83.9075 83.2000 83.4125 455 1,496 106.74836 1,278 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.0000 84.0000 83.6300 83.6300 11 94 3.10229 37 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.8000 83.9000 83.8000 83.9000 2 10 0.1677 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.1175 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.4500 59.5325 59.1025 59.4650 8,707 10,697 2981.32498 50,276 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.5600 59.7725 59.3800 59.7075 321 982 41.87543 703 JPYINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.1575 0 5 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.9200 55.2650 54.7325 55.2400 126,798 824,235 157775.31392,870,251 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.1675 55.5600 55.0400 55.5375 6,900 275,091 6587.62686 119,096 USDINR 29-May-13 55.4950 55.8050 55.3125 55.7875 991 62,025 710.69125 12,785 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.7500 56.0500 55.5850 56.0300 308 26,910 170.56115 3,056 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.0150 56.3100 55.8500 56.2925 105 8,612 107.78892 1,925 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.2850 56.5800 56.1400 56.5350 40 6,181 25.84177 459 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.4100 56.8200 56.4100 56.8000 5 3,278 3.23729 57 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0300 57.0300 57.0300 57.0300 1 2,488 1.1406 20 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.3000 57.3000 57.3000 57.3000 1 4,247 2.865 50 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.6500 57.6500 57.6500 57.6500 1 2,832 0.05765 1 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.5100 57.7100 57.5100 57.7100 3 1,290 2.0156 35 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.7100 58.1000 57.7000 58.0300 17 438 13.09922 226 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)