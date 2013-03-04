Mar 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 140,891.15 million rupees Open interest : 1,271,760 Volume : 2,512,385 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0625 72.1175 71.6000 71.6600 11,375 32,742 3702.69511 51,522 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.3400 72.4400 71.9550 72.0025 540 4,852 150.68564 2,088 EURINR 29-May-13 72.5000 72.6200 72.3000 72.3000 7 225 2.46685 34 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.3575 0 60 0 0 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.8200 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.8050 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 83.2100 83.2950 82.8325 82.9325 6,862 8,675 2474.66307 29,783 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.6000 83.6800 83.2500 83.3500 414 1,852 97.23475 1,164 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.6600 83.6600 83.6600 83.6600 1 93 0.08366 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.4850 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0900 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.3700 59.3925 58.9300 58.9875 9,112 10,428 2540.61536 42,943 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.5025 59.6900 59.1975 59.2400 251 903 27.97885 471 JPYINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.2275 0 5 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3500 55.4425 55.1225 55.1575 108,314 800,286 125361.2769 2267129 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6625 55.7525 55.4450 55.4775 4,532 288,453 4543.92846 81,718 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9025 56.0100 55.7200 55.7525 914 65,323 1364.20951 24,415 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.0925 56.2525 55.9800 55.9800 344 26,413 451.19504 8,036 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.3275 56.5000 56.2600 56.3000 152 10,019 118.65834 2,104 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.6275 56.7925 56.5050 56.5200 47 6,507 45.39628 802 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8000 0 3,278 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0125 57.0125 57.0125 57.0125 1 2,488 0.05701 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.1000 57.3500 57.1000 57.3000 5 4,246 6.64184 116 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.7600 57.7600 57.7600 57.7600 1 2,832 0.5776 10 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.9600 58.0000 57.9600 58.0000 2 1,295 0.8696 15 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.0025 58.2000 58.0025 58.1000 6 469 1.91805 33 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)