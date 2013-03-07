Mar 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 135,152.80 million rupees Open interest : 1,263,470 Volume : 2,423,987 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.5100 71.6025 71.1950 71.2925 13,203 33,232 4368.97002 61,225 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.9125 71.9625 71.6100 71.6875 620 6,669 287.86613 4,013 EURINR 29-May-13 72.0100 72.1500 71.8775 72.1000 39 232 9.87093 137 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.0325 0 60 0 0 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.4800 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.4125 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.6200 82.6950 82.0500 82.1750 6,523 11,763 2348.9094 28,538 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.1000 83.1425 82.5425 82.6850 390 1,705 130.08152 1,572 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.4000 83.4000 82.9500 83.0025 15 103 3.15697 38 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.4775 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0200 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.8000 58.8000 58.1350 58.2075 8,248 12,679 2386.41547 40,836 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.9975 59.0300 58.4475 58.5225 305 1,070 54.98963 937 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.2925 59.2925 58.7500 58.7500 7 11 0.41239 7 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.0375 55.2000 54.7450 54.7925 96,943 697,822 114811.0137 2092335 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.4000 55.4900 55.1100 55.1500 7,689 354,807 7981.35111 144,562 USDINR 29-May-13 55.6775 55.7575 55.4300 55.4675 1,307 77,246 2179.7902 39,268 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9400 55.9400 55.7075 55.7375 209 28,939 209.81311 3,764 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2225 56.2225 55.9700 56.0300 68 11,586 59.62885 1,064 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.4075 56.4100 56.2500 56.3000 70 10,150 307.43017 5,460 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.6000 56.6000 56.5500 56.5500 4 3,351 7.07126 125 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.8000 56.9000 56.8000 56.9000 5 2,532 5.685 100 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4475 0 4,246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7150 0 2,832 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.6500 57.6500 57.6500 57.6500 1 1,345 0.28825 5 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.0000 58.0000 58.0000 58.0000 1 774 0.058 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)