Mar 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 112,384.17 million rupees Open interest : 1,288,452 Volume : 2,027,543 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.4500 71.7400 71.3875 71.5550 10699 31868 3582.75591 50080 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.9875 72.1100 71.7950 71.9450 431 7294 203.28156 2826 EURINR 29-May-13 72.1500 72.1500 72.1500 72.1500 6 234 0.5772 8 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.6825 0 60 0 0 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.1275 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.0400 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.0975 82.1975 81.8175 81.9975 3870 11432 1548.50171 18889 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.5300 82.6500 82.3000 82.4675 221 1783 73.2111 888 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.8000 82.8500 82.8000 82.8500 3 93 4.14125 50 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.7000 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.2050 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.4750 57.5100 57.0250 57.0575 7011 19857 2393.98272 41797 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.6775 57.8300 57.3500 57.3950 412 1628 93.48369 1623 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.8500 57.8500 57.7500 57.7500 4 28 1.04035 18 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.7400 54.7850 54.5100 54.5375 86635 686802 95516.43213 1748594 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0750 55.1400 54.8650 54.9000 5917 375493 6467.01638 117645 USDINR 29-May-13 55.4125 55.4350 55.1750 55.2100 1356 84126 2034.44457 36802 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.6375 55.7150 55.4600 55.4875 192 28031 140.60228 2531 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.9925 56.0000 55.7600 55.7700 113 11723 103.60226 1855 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.2550 56.2550 56.0200 56.0500 65 12710 211.86316 3776 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3025 56.3025 56.3025 56.3025 1 3351 2.81513 50 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0025 0 2532 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2625 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5250 0 2832 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8050 0 1345 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.8500 57.9975 57.5200 57.7600 6 668 6.42012 111 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)