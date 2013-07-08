Jul 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 173,693.97 million rupees Open interest : 1,290,495 Volume : 2,801,866 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.3000 78.8500 78.1300 78.2400 12729 53742 4742.22562 60401 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.8400 79.1400 78.4600 78.5600 461 4632 126.45151 1605 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.2000 79.3500 79.0000 79.0000 8 58 1.34569 17 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.9250 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.3750 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.7675 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.1625 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.9775 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 91.0000 91.4900 90.7600 90.8325 9034 20193 2997.3433 32896 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.2725 91.7950 91.1000 91.1625 596 2700 182.44639 1996 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.5000 91.5000 91.4000 91.4000 2 237 0.1829 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.9325 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.7775 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.4700 60.7900 60.1425 60.2200 7320 12217 1830.43151 30259 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.6350 61.0000 60.4325 60.4425 129 1450 24.56997 405 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.7000 60.9500 60.4800 60.9500 4 30 0.24308 4 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6225 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 61.2050 61.5300 60.9025 60.9550 141218 763569 154165.9905 2518140 USDINR 28-Aug-13 61.2500 61.7875 61.1750 61.2150 8025 223887 6653.91054 108236 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.7625 62.0425 61.4375 61.4825 2072 83853 1691.63995 27396 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.5700 62.3125 61.5700 61.7475 424 55928 605.13742 9759 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.3025 62.5825 61.9750 62.0500 301 21261 408.6901 6558 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.5375 62.8175 62.2975 62.3275 164 12577 219.70678 3509 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.9500 62.9500 62.6050 62.6050 10 2852 4.40148 70 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.8575 62.8575 62.8575 62.8575 1 1009 0.56572 9 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.5025 63.5100 63.4950 63.4950 3 22804 1.6511 26 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1300 0 1177 0 0 USDINR 28-May-14 64.0000 64.0000 63.7050 63.7500 4 5161 2.61996 41 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.0000 64.2400 63.6100 63.9700 18 765 34.4189 537 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)