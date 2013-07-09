Jul 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 147,925.34 million rupees Open interest : 1,175,308 Volume : 2,405,918 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.2050 78.2050 76.9200 77.7375 15608 46802 5263.8669 67880 EURINR 28-Aug-13 77.5000 78.1175 77.2250 78.0350 1700 8090 709.87977 9113 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.3450 79.3450 77.7600 78.4700 10 66 2.03353 26 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.1150 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.5475 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.9300 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.3250 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.1375 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.1025 90.3500 89.3525 89.8250 14753 18921 4158.06926 46237 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 90.1200 90.6450 89.7200 90.0825 1138 2286 339.65796 3766 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 90.9400 90.9400 90.7025 90.7025 2 235 0.18164 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.9850 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.8100 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.8475 59.8700 59.0650 59.7900 7850 11207 2018.51325 33872 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 59.6525 60.0950 59.6425 60.0050 343 1137 75.54981 1263 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.1850 60.1850 60.1850 60.1850 1 30 0.06019 1 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1525 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 60.8750 60.8750 59.8400 60.4500 123345 668416 123254.0417 2044327 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.6000 60.8000 60.1225 60.7025 9459 216483 8444.82855 139482 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.1825 61.1825 60.3925 60.9575 2247 78847 1885.63296 31021 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.8450 61.3200 60.7925 61.2050 516 55538 775.29234 12693 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.2900 61.5300 61.1950 61.4925 296 21457 419.90597 6849 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.6000 61.7400 61.4425 61.7150 332 11706 560.5685 9110 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.8575 61.8575 61.8575 61.8575 3 2851 0.74223 12 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.1325 62.3900 62.1325 62.3900 7 981 2.2997 37 USDINR 27-Mar-14 60.0650 62.7050 60.0650 62.6825 24 22804 9.75378 156 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8000 63.1950 62.6875 63.1500 10 1177 1.63466 26 USDINR 28-May-14 62.9025 62.9025 62.8500 62.8500 4 5119 2.64174 42 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.5000 63.5000 63.0000 63.0000 2 762 0.1895 3 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)