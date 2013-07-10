Jul 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 134,526.21 million rupees Open interest : 1,138,366 Volume : 2,195,158 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 77.2500 77.3050 76.8350 76.9150 13599 44767 5231.78965 67891 EURINR 28-Aug-13 77.3425 77.5975 77.1250 77.1800 1043 9788 429.92571 5555 EURINR 26-Sep-13 77.8950 77.8950 77.0050 77.2000 13 154 9.4001 121 EURINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.8800 1 100 7.79375 100 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.6375 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.0700 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.4525 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.8375 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.6600 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 89.7125 89.8900 89.3400 89.4075 10238 17954 2978.7051 33229 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 89.9250 90.1325 89.6000 89.6300 809 1786 280.14742 3117 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 90.3300 90.3300 89.8050 89.8525 9 237 1.08158 12 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 90.3100 90.4300 90.3100 90.4300 4 3 0.36141 4 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.9025 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.7900 60.3900 59.6300 59.9525 9221 11715 1993.69796 33211 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 59.9125 60.6125 59.9000 60.1725 624 1057 95.39865 1583 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.3450 60.8525 60.3000 60.8525 4 30 0.24205 4 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7550 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 60.4350 60.4350 59.8850 59.9450 100493 633803 102899.862 1710026 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.5650 60.6350 60.1325 60.1825 8254 224290 9729.37177 161147 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.8200 60.8900 60.3350 60.3725 3105 78922 5620.463 92866 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.1750 61.1600 60.1750 60.5800 1707 47814 3833.68116 63129 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.2775 61.3850 60.6500 60.7250 656 20999 1093.82069 17931 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.5975 61.6925 60.9000 60.9225 192 11756 216.94526 3550 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.6500 61.8500 61.0000 61.0050 38 2217 73.44183 1200 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.0850 62.0850 61.3500 61.3500 5 976 2.2275 36 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.5000 62.5000 61.4500 61.7875 23 22820 7.13524 115 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.4050 62.5450 62.3500 62.5450 10 1150 3.9324 63 USDINR 28-May-14 62.8525 62.9000 62.3500 62.3500 26 4875 16.0401 256 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.9025 62.9100 62.5000 62.5000 4 761 0.75428 12 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)