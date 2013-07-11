Jul 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 113,053.36 million rupees Open interest : 1,092,444 Volume : 1,842,739 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 77.7000 78.3500 77.7000 78.1975 16219 46400 5379.83374 68827 EURINR 28-Aug-13 77.8000 78.6050 77.8000 78.4175 1529 11265 542.4576 6917 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.0125 78.7250 78.0125 78.7000 47 431 46.80885 596 EURINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 77.9950 0 100 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.7375 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.1600 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.5325 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.9125 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.7025 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 89.6500 90.7825 89.6500 90.5100 12545 16617 3654.91191 40427 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 89.9000 91.0000 88.9600 90.7425 809 3384 464.38135 5116 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 90.7000 91.0000 90.7000 90.8350 31 403 21.89706 241 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.5775 0 3 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.3950 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.0225 60.6425 60.0225 60.3350 11063 11214 2161.85531 35801 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.3000 60.8525 60.3000 60.5250 294 1128 40.65888 671 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.3900 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8350 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.8425 60.0925 59.4300 59.8925 96420 594049 94014.40932 1572139 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.9025 60.3000 59.6700 60.0800 7142 217640 5622.53024 93712 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.0000 60.4900 59.8850 60.2650 948 77552 666.47646 11073 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.2100 60.6500 60.1100 60.4800 432 46764 309.71118 5123 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.3225 60.8000 60.2500 60.6400 89 20825 83.64232 1379 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.6250 61.0450 60.5925 60.9150 32 11524 38.14062 626 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.0900 61.1725 61.0700 61.1725 6 2212 0.42775 7 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.3000 61.3000 61.3000 61.3000 1 976 0.0613 1 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.0950 62.1000 62.0950 62.0950 5 22799 1.5524 25 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.5450 0 1150 0 0 USDINR 28-May-14 62.1450 62.3900 62.1450 62.2725 4 4825 3.30029 53 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.1000 62.1625 62.1000 62.1625 2 761 0.31075 5 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)