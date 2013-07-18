Jul 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 74,625.288 million rupees Open interest : 1,086,501 Volume : 1,212,997 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.2050 78.4625 78.0650 78.1500 11419 42435 3222.49161 41173 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.5400 78.8300 78.4500 78.5225 1236 34900 579.98919 7371 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.0000 79.0000 78.9950 78.9950 7 464 0.9476 12 EURINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.8825 0 100 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.7700 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.2325 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.6975 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.1575 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.1150 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.5800 90.9675 90.4000 90.7600 10033 16846 3062.76944 33757 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 90.9775 91.3200 90.8000 91.1775 1238 8423 500.20172 5491 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.3275 91.4700 91.3000 91.4700 6 468 2.37587 26 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.4575 0 33 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.4350 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.6000 59.9600 59.5025 59.5725 6298 12141 1237.71511 20737 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 59.9875 60.1975 59.7500 59.7950 195 1087 18.62306 311 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.5425 0 31 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4275 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.6000 59.9225 59.5300 59.6625 68298 507798 56796.52787 950949 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.7000 60.7000 59.6050 59.9450 5904 223158 7065.55795 117728 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.1375 60.4450 60.0900 60.2200 1374 126422 1838.47937 30496 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.5000 60.6500 60.3300 60.4050 261 45054 261.86733 4328 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.7500 60.9200 60.6450 60.7475 21 20707 19.34859 318 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.0050 61.2000 60.7550 60.9725 18 13466 6.41857 105 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.3000 61.4500 61.1200 61.3900 12 2273 11.34907 185 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.0750 0 976 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.9000 61.9000 61.9000 61.9000 1 22802 0.1238 2 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7725 0 1050 0 0 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.4900 0 4702 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.5000 62.7500 62.5000 62.5200 6 773 0.50137 8 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)