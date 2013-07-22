Jul 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 71,668.180 million rupees Open interest : 1,117,285 Volume : 1,164,409 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.4000 78.6750 78.0650 78.6200 9282 40051 3445.73978 43982 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.1400 79.0500 78.1400 78.9675 1067 35198 603.57472 7658 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.7400 79.3000 78.7400 79.2900 20 642 24.44652 309 EURINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.7175 0 287 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.6675 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.1675 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.6275 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.0825 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.0150 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.8000 91.5900 90.7100 91.4750 10168 16100 3200.74377 35139 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.3250 92.0500 91.1675 91.9525 1202 14412 665.56476 7255 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.5200 92.2500 91.5200 92.1625 11 484 1.56126 17 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.0000 92.5000 92.0000 92.5000 3 36 0.27675 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.6700 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.9000 59.7550 58.9000 59.6850 5835 11223 1131.60046 19008 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 59.8050 60.0650 59.6500 60.0100 350 1857 65.28565 1090 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.1250 1 31 0.29985 5 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0475 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.4475 59.7025 59.3300 59.6575 59442 488821 53992.68026 907354 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.1850 60.1850 59.6025 59.9275 5518 259276 6295.12895 105322 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.9425 60.2350 59.8800 60.2100 1453 137627 1808.63959 30120 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.2250 60.4925 60.1200 60.4225 277 45727 264.26346 4385 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.4600 60.7000 60.3500 60.6525 62 20175 56.51348 933 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.7475 60.9900 60.7475 60.9900 89 12381 75.25874 1236 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.7325 0 2273 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.0500 0 976 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.7000 61.8650 61.5900 61.8575 34 22797 35.29603 572 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.0125 62.0125 62.0125 62.0125 3 1050 0.62013 10 USDINR 28-May-14 62.2000 62.2700 62.2000 62.2700 2 4694 0.56036 9 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.4900 62.4900 62.4900 62.4900 2 775 0.12498 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)