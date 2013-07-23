Jul 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 76,477.118 million rupees Open interest : 1,096,374 Volume : 1,236,856 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.4700 78.9225 78.4200 78.8275 10814 38609 4192.01635 53219 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.8600 79.2500 78.8200 79.1950 1313 36818 753.99984 9528 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.0025 79.5250 78.0000 79.4200 32 648 12.28591 155 EURINR 29-Oct-13 78.0100 79.7000 78.0100 79.7000 8 308 6.71724 85 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.3775 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.8725 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.3350 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.7900 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.7325 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 91.3000 91.9175 91.3000 91.8250 8075 17127 2848.11194 31045 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.7775 92.3700 91.7775 92.2750 1861 18589 972.11761 10545 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 92.5000 92.6000 92.4000 92.4000 11 518 7.85702 85 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.5000 0 36 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 94.5500 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.5225 60.1625 59.5225 59.8375 6966 10984 1542.11712 25728 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.0150 60.4350 60.0150 60.1450 668 1903 130.1933 2161 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.6500 60.6500 60.6500 60.6500 1 31 0.06065 1 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5425 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.4900 59.8675 59.2500 59.8175 65941 444262 56213.21697 941224 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.7000 60.1200 59.6775 60.0650 6720 283719 7417.89186 123660 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.0225 60.3700 59.9850 60.3000 1379 131124 1981.72262 32882 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.3500 60.6000 60.3000 60.5500 152 46267 179.5586 2966 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.6525 60.8800 60.6525 60.7875 29 20081 22.47687 370 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.8450 61.1150 60.8450 61.1000 65 12346 95.95257 1573 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.4000 61.4500 61.3300 61.4500 8 2320 9.27369 151 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.4050 0 976 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.9400 62.1000 61.8000 61.8100 36 22797 91.48498 1477 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.0125 0 1050 0 0 USDINR 28-May-14 62.4000 62.4000 62.4000 62.4000 1 4694 0.0624 1 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.4900 0 775 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)